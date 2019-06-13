Close

BUDGET 2019/2020

Education sector wins big in Rotich’s 2019-20 budget

TSC has been allocated Sh3.2 billion to hire more teachers.

• The government has allocated Sh10.3 billion for tuition and tools for supporting the vocational training institutions.

• The government will review universities reforms and management system.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
Business
13 June 2019 - 17:44
Majority Leader Aden Duale, Treasury CS Henry Rotich, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah and Minority Leader John Mbadi at Parliament Buildings.
Image: EZEKIEL AMING'A

Education is among the sectors that have been allocated the most funds in the 2019-20 budget delivered by Treasury CS Henry Rotich in Parliament on Thursday.

Rotich said the lion's share allocated to education is in line with the government’s plan to provide access to free and basic education.

The government has set aside Sh.55.4 billion to facilitate free day secondary education and Sh13.4 billion for free primary education.

 
 

Teachers Service Commission has been allocated Sh3.2 billion to hire new teachers in the 2019-20 financial year. Rotich said the facilitation will increase the ratio between teachers and students.

The Treasury has further set aside Sh1.5 billion for infrastructure in both primary and secondary schools.

The government has allocated Sh10.3 billion for tuition and tools for supporting the vocational training institutions.

Technical institutions have been allocated Sh6.8 billion for construction and equipment.

The CS has also set Sh4 billion as a waiver for examination fee for both classes eight and form fours’ candidates. A similar amount has been allocated to carter for NHIF cover to secondary students.

Public universities have been allocated Sh97.7 billion.

The government has also set aside Sh12.6 billion to the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

 

Rotich said the government will review universities reforms and management system.

He added the process will involve radical measures that will see some universities merger and closure of some universities and campuses that are unable to sustain their operations.  

In the concluded annual general meeting in Mombasa, the school principals decry low support when it comes to infrastructure. 

