Coca Cola appoints new Kenya boss

Coca Cola Beverages Africa in Kenya has appointed Xavier Selga as its new managing director for Kenya, Mayotte and Comoros, effective May 1.

Xavier takes over from Daryl Wilson, who has been appointed to head operations in Ethiopia as the managing director for CCBA in Ethiopia.

With more than 15 years of experience in the Coca-Cola system, Xavier first joined CCBA as the general manager for East Africa Bottling Share Company (EABSC) in Ethiopia in February 2014 – a position that he occupied until 2016 when he became the country managing director for Ethiopia.

Prior to his appointment at EABSC, Xavier was the managing director for Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC) in Ghana for two years. Before working in Ghana, Xavier was the managing director in Algeria preceded by a number of senior roles with ECCBC in Spain, North Africa and West Africa.

Xavier has a wealth of experience spanning over 15 years in management. He has a broad range of experience in bottling operations and extensive knowledge of the soft drinks beverage business on the African continent. In Ethiopia, he transformed the market and business culture over the last five years.

Of his new role, he said, “Kenya is a very dynamic market and I am really excited to be taking up this new challenge. I look forward to working with the team here, and to ensure our territory grows to be the best in Africa.”

Xavi’s success in building the CCBA business in Ethiopia was based on building people and he has consistently delivered stellar results, exceeding business plans. He is well-positioned to lead the business in Kenya into its next growth phase where CCBA aims to maintain the current momentum gained in the Kenyan market.

As Africa’s largest Coca-Cola bottler and the world’s 8th largest by revenue - Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) bottles and distributes trademarked beverages owned by The Coca-Cola Company. With over 15,000 employees in Africa - 2,700 of these in Kenya - and 4 bottling plants in Kenya (in Nairobi, Kisumu and Nakuru counties), CCBA services millions of customers with a host of international and local brands.

CCBA was formed in July 2016 following the successful combination of the Southern and East Africa bottling operations of the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages businesses of The Coca-Cola Company, SABMiller plc and Gutsche Family Investments (GFI). CCBA shareholders now are: The Coca-Cola Company 65.5% and Gutsche Family Investments 34.5%.

In July 2017, CCBA acquired Kisumu’s Equator Bottlers Limited in Kenya. We are also the exclusively appointed distributors of the Gruppo Campari range of products in Kenya.