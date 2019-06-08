Close

World Bank to finance solar access to offgrid areas

Government seeks to close access gap by providing electricity services to remote.

• The national target of achieving universal access to electricity timeline is 2022.

• The Ministry of Energy, Kenya Power and Lighting and the Rural Electrification Authority will implement the project in 4 components over a 5-year period from 2018 to 2023.

by SUSAN NYAWIRA Business Reporter
08 June 2019 - 05:00
World Bank headquarters
World Bank headquarters

The government will use $150 million(Sh15 billion) from the World Bank to deliver the Kenya Off-Grid Solar Access Project (KOSAP).

This is in line with the national target of achieving universal access to electricity by 2022.

The government seeks to close the access gap by providing electricity services to remote, low density, and traditionally underserved areas of the country.

 

These areas, which cover the geographical scope of the KOSAP project include West Pokot, Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, Isiolo, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale, Taita Taveta and Narok counties.

Due to the remoteness and sometimes dispersed nature of the target populations, these counties collectively represent 72 per cent of the country’s total land area and 20 percent of the country’s population.

KOSAP promotes the GoK’s energy access objectives by supporting the deployment of clean cooking technologies for households, and the use of solar to drive the electrification of households, enterprises, community facilities, and water pumps.

The Ministry of Energy, Kenya Power and Lighting and the Rural Electrification Authority)will implement the project in 4 components over a five-year period starting 2018 to 2023.

The government will launch the project next Tuesday at KICC, Nairobi.

The culmination of the event will be a declaration to all interested parties that the facilities are open for applications from July 11, 2019.

