Offer solutions too, faith leaders told

Leaders have called for a multi-sectoral approach in dealing with issues affecting the country such as corruption during the Fearless Summit 2019.

Speaking during the summit, the leaders say the government alone cannot effectively deal with the issues without the private sector, the church, and community-based organizations.

Mavuno Church senior pastor Muriithi Wanjau called on churches to play an effective role in raising people with integrity that will transform the lives of Kenyans.

“Corruption cannot be tackled by the government only, it should be an inclusive approach by all Kenyans. The Church should focus on impacting its congregation to be agents of change for the betterment of the country,” he said.

Joram Mwinamo Managing director at Wylde International commended the government on handling corruption but said more should be done to avoid losing a substantial amount of money due to corruption.

“Already over 80 percent of SMEs are closing shop in the country and we need to look at the issues affecting businesses in the country. Corruption is one of them, SMEs are also finding it hard to open businesses and keep them running also due to the high taxes in the country,” he added.

The fearless summit, now in its 10th edition, is a three-day annual gathering of church and marketplace leaders who are passionate about change in every sector society.

It platforms for leaders in different sectors to come together and come up with solutions that enhance the development and transformation of the country at a societal level.