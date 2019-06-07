Tough hurdles ahead for KRA's new boss James Mburu

James Githii Mburu appointed yesterday as the new Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner-General has tough task to bring harmony at the agency where several junior officials were recently arrested for aiding tax evasion.

The immediate former Commissioner for Intelligence and Strategic Operations is said to have colluded with external actors to carry out surveillance on his colleagues, leading to mass arrests.

In a gazette notice dated June 6, Treasury CS Henry Rotich confirmed the appointment of Githii for a three-year period effective July 1, 2019, a move that is likely to fuel resentments especially from juniors who feel betrayed in the recent swoop.

Last week, there were reports of a go-slow by some staff in key tax departments at the agency. However, the top management maintained brave face, insisting that all is well.

It was also forced to suspended four critical functions of its tax system ostensibly to allows taxpayers update their tax registration details, file tax returns, register all tax payments and make status inquiries with real-time monitoring of their accounts.

The new commissioner is also expected to deal with perennial miss of tax targets. Already, the agency has projected to miss this year’s target by Sh110 billion.

His appointment is also contested in court. Although activist Okiya Omtatah’s application to block Mburu’s name after being shortlisted alongside other four candidates failed last week, it directed him to serve all parties for inter parties hearing on June 13.

Omtatah argues that Mburu is a relative of the outgoing boss John Njiraini.