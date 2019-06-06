Credit crunch leads to low uptake of Nairobi luxury homes

Investors in Nairobi’s luxury home market need to rethink their pricing in order to make significant gains, a new report has shown.

According to Knight Frank’s Prime Global Cities Index, the value of luxury homes has grown 38 per cent since 2010 despite an oversupply in Nairobi’s rental segment.

However, while this represents decent capital gains in the high-end market segment, profits may be stunted over the coming years as home-buyers shun luxury homes.

“Owing to the high values of the properties tracked and the current supply levels, plus the ongoing credit crunch, transactions will remain few and staggered unless vendors become realistic on pricing," Knight Frank Kenya head Anthony Havelock said.

The supply build-up has, in turn, resulted in high vacancy levels over the past few years, forcing the market to correct itself bringing rental prices down.

This, according to Knight Frank’s PGCI saw high-end residential prices in Nairobi fall 6.5 per cent in the 12 months to March 2019.

As per the report, this is the most significant drop in values in a 12-month period Nairobi has ever recorded since the index commenced recording data meaning Kenyans are reluctant on buying into the luxury home market.