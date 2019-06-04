SHARED OFFICE HUB

Workable opens shared-office hub for startups

Shared office industry is experiencing rapid growth in Kenya.

In Summary

•The global movement on the shared office industry is experiencing rapid growth in Kenya over the past decade, with tech firms occupying most of the spaces in Nairobi.

Open shared office in Westlands
Open shared office in Westlands
Image: COURTESY

Workable Nairobi, a commercial serviced office provider has launched a new state-of-the-art corporate co-working hub.

Workable chief executive Samir Patel said the ultra-modern facility is designed to match the international demand for corporate co-working spaces and push for productivity and employee wellness.

“The coworking industry is associated with freelancers, startups and small businesses,” Patel said.

The global shared office industry is estimated to be worth over Sh10.13 trillion ($100 billion) and has recorded growth in major cities since 2005.

The global movement on the shared office industry is experiencing a rapid growth in Kenya over the past decade, with tech firms occupying most of the spaces in Nairobi.

According to Patel this has seen an influx of multinational business, non-governmental organizations and maturing startups propel demand for spaces that can accommodate their need for expansion.

The 12,000 square feet facility has 19 private office studios that can accommodate 110 people in a variety of flexible configurations, two meeting rooms, an in-house full service café and an all-weather events terrace.

According to Kenya Private Sector Alliance chairman Nicholas Nesbitt it may be difficult for startups commit three or six years on a lease.

“This difficult factors in doing business is getting hit by waves of innovation to help the small companies,” Nesbitt said.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH KIVUVA Business Writer
Business
04 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Landlords stare at empty rooms as demand drops
    2mo ago Living Spaces

  2. Affordable housing project attracts Sh3 trillion investment
    1w ago Living Spaces

  3. Bond trader Muhoro fined Sh208 million for illegal trading
    2w ago Markets

  4. Somaliland plant employs Kenyans in water bottling
    1w ago Africa

  5. US - China war now ballistic
    1w ago Commentary

Latest Videos