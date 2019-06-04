Workable opens shared-office hub for startups

Workable Nairobi, a commercial serviced office provider has launched a new state-of-the-art corporate co-working hub.

Workable chief executive Samir Patel said the ultra-modern facility is designed to match the international demand for corporate co-working spaces and push for productivity and employee wellness.

“The coworking industry is associated with freelancers, startups and small businesses,” Patel said.

The global shared office industry is estimated to be worth over Sh10.13 trillion ($100 billion) and has recorded growth in major cities since 2005.

The global movement on the shared office industry is experiencing a rapid growth in Kenya over the past decade, with tech firms occupying most of the spaces in Nairobi.

According to Patel this has seen an influx of multinational business, non-governmental organizations and maturing startups propel demand for spaces that can accommodate their need for expansion.

The 12,000 square feet facility has 19 private office studios that can accommodate 110 people in a variety of flexible configurations, two meeting rooms, an in-house full service café and an all-weather events terrace.

According to Kenya Private Sector Alliance chairman Nicholas Nesbitt it may be difficult for startups commit three or six years on a lease.

“This difficult factors in doing business is getting hit by waves of innovation to help the small companies,” Nesbitt said.