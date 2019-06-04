States should regulate projects

Poor development of public-private partnerships contracts has delayed in projects and cause of fiscal distress in the country.

According to East Africa Countries Civil Society Organisation, change in provision of services to private investors has caused a paradigm shift in policy and practice of international development financial institutions who previously funded governments to undertake development projects.

However, the new approach nowadays promotes active involvement of private actors, resulting in a mushroom of new instruments to speed up investments in the pursuit of other global public interests.

“PPPs should put people first before profit,” the society said in a statement.

The society has called member states to reclaim policy space and take bold measures to regulate or reject PPPs that do not place people’s interests at the center.

Governments have been the main providers of public goods and services.

However, private investments in the health sector, education, transport infrastructure, energy generation and supply services, water supply services among others have grown albeit under the PPP arrangement.

According to National Treasury, Kenya has 21 bilateral development partners including Swedish International Development Agency, governments of Japan, China, Belguim, Finland among others.

The country also has 16 other multi-lateral partners including International Development Association and European Development Fund.

According to Kenya PPP program there were 72 PPP Projects in the pipeline as at June 2018.

Some of the projects stated to be at negotiation stage include the construction and rehabilitation of the 71.5 kilometre existing roads from Bomas to Magadi, Bomas to Ruiru via Dagoreti and other link roads funded through annuity payments.