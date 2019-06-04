BUDGET DAY

Rotich to present Sh3.08 trillion budget to MPs next week

Counties will receive 371.6 billion, 12.1 per cent more than this financial year.

In Summary

• The Big Four agenda will take at least 14.6 per cent of the total budget estimated at Sh450 billion. 

Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich presents the budget for the year 2018/19 financial year in Parliament on June 14, 2018.
Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich presents the budget for the year 2018/19 financial year in Parliament on June 14, 2018.
Image: FILE

Treasury CS Henry Rotich will present the 2019/20 Sh3.08 trillion budget statement estimated in Parliament on June 13, this according to a notice from the ministry.

"This is to notify the general public that the Budget Statement for the Fiscal year 2019/20 will be delivered by the Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury and Planning, in the National Assembly on June 13," Treasury PS Kamau Thugge said the notice.

The next financial year's budget is expected to be 2.3 per cent lower compared to the 2018/19 budget.

 

This is mainly due to reduced allocation to consolidated funds which is expected to be Sh805.8 billion down from Sh870.6 billion.

As a share of GDP, the overall budget has reduced from 32.4 per cent to 28.6 per cent in nominal terms.

The government is expected to spend Sh2.7 trillion with the focus on implementing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.

The Big Four agenda will take at least 14.6 per cent of the total budget.

According to estimates presented to the Parliament, the bulk of Sh374.1 billion is for implementation of the enablers while Sh76.1 billion is for the drivers, bringing the total to Sh450.9 billion.

Rotich: 61 per cent of your tax will go to debt repayment from July

Country expected to spend Sh1.1 trillion to repay loans, of which Sh366.4 billion will be interest.
News
1 month ago

According to budget estimates, Counties will receive 371.6 billion, 12.1 per cent more compared to what they received in the financial year ended June 30.

The Parliamentary Budget Office howsoever fears that the resources made available for implementation of the Big Four may not be adequate.

 

According to the Medium Term Plan III, approximately Sh 367.3 billion is required to implement the big four plan in 2019/20. There is a concern also, on a perceived continuous revision of targets under the four pillars.

Kenya is targeting to cut its budget deficit to 5.6 per cent of GDP in its 2019/20 fiscal year from 6.3 per cent in the current fiscal year.

This target is in line with efforts by the East African Community partners to narrow budget deficits to not more than three per cent as the bloc prepares for the monetary union in 2024.

MORE:

Education poised for the biggest slice in the 2019-20 budget

Interior ministry has been allocated Sh136.5 billion for the next fiscal year.
News
1 month ago

Kenya to pay Sh235 billion in debt by June, Treasury

The country has managed to pay Sh635.3 billion in past 10 months against Sh870.6 billion set in the budget.
Business
2 weeks ago

ICPAK says State must broaden revenue base

Expenses are growing at a faster rate than revenue, hence huge budget deficits.
Business
5 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by VICTOR AMADALA Business Writer
Business
04 June 2019 - 09:57

Most Popular

  1. High tax burden hurting low income households
    5h ago Kenya

  2. Landlords stare at empty rooms as demand drops
    2mo ago Living Spaces

  3. Paint maker opens showroom in Nakuru
    5h ago Kenya

  4. Bond trader Muhoro fined Sh208 million for illegal trading
    2w ago Markets

  5. Affordable housing project attracts Sh3 trillion investment
    1w ago Living Spaces

Latest Videos