Understand PPP jargon to benefit, professionals told

She said local architects, engineers, quantity surveyors and procurement professionals should equip themselves with the right knowledge to address the challenges faced when applying for PPPs.

The local private sector continues to shun PPPs claiming difficulties encountered at various levels of execution, including financing, requisite manpower, and ability to carry the project to completion on time.

There is still a significant gap between the country's need for infrastructure and critical services like hospitals compared to the government's ability to pay for such investments.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) projects a growth of 30 per cent for African economies by 2040.

Eustace Mwarania, chairman of Trapos Africa and the Likoni cable express project said securing the right project financing and management expertise is crucial to ensuring that a PPP is successfully executed.