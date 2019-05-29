Kenya keenly watching Brexit move - Munya

Kenya is deliberating on how to increase trade and counter challenges of a post BREXIT trade cooperation arrangement.

Speaking at the Intra-Commonwealth trade summit for SMEs, Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said the cooperation will help small and medium enterprises grow their production to international standards.

“The discussion on growing Intra Commonwealth Trade on options for policy and regulatory cooperation is timely as it will tackle policy options for increasing trade and the advantages, possibilities and challenges of a post BREXIT trade cooperation arrangement,” Munya said.

In 2018, Kenya's exports to UK increased to Sh40.19 billion from Sh38.55 billion the previous year.

Exports to the EU also rose to Sh131.20 billion from Sh125.61 billion over the period.

Imports from the UK and EU increased to Sh31.55 billion and Sh219.60 billion respectively in 2018.

However, with the Brexit scenario, Kenya fears losing business with both partners where also the UK is expected to lose trade deals if it withdrawal from EU.

UK is part of close to 40 trade agreements which EU has with more than 70 countries.

Munya however said that trade between UK will continue.

Limited access to finance and beeing slow in incorporation of latest technologies have been highlighted as major challenges hindering the growth of SMEs and dragging the country from competing at the global market level.

Others include unawareness to international standards and quality assurance, and lack of research and innovation on new products.