GSK picks new head for Kenya

Health care products firm GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Kenya Pharma has appointed George Onyango as the new General Manager effective July 1.

Onyango has been acting as the the firm's General Manager – EA for Consumer Health since February.

He replaces Alexandra Spang who has been moved to Switzerland as a Business Unit Head Pharma.

Onyango joined GSK in 2015 as a Senior Finance Director, Kenya & East Africa Pharma.

Before joining GSK, he had various stints with leading multinationals among them Unilever, Diageo, Coca Cola and L’Oreal in Ghana, Cameroon, Kenya, Ethiopia and South Africa.

A Henley Business School MBA graduate, Onyango also holds a commerce degree from the University of Nairobi. He is a Certified Public Accountant.