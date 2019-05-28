Family Bank posts 348% increase in net profit for Q1

In Summary

• Family Bank has announced a 347.9 per cent increase on net earnings for the first quarter of 2019 to Sh160.82 million compared to Sh35.89 million made in previous quarter

• The Bank’s chairman Wilfred Kiboro attributed the improved performance to a renewed confidence from the its customers and outcome of the bank’s innovation-driven strategy

Family Bank along Abdel Nasser Road in Mombasa.
Family Bank along Abdel Nasser Road in Mombasa.
Image: FILE

Family Bank has announced a 347.9 per cent increase on net earnings for the first quarter of 2019.

In the Q1 results, the bank posted profits at Sh160.82 million compared to Sh35.89 million made in previous quarter.

Net interest margin grew by 14 per cent to Sh1.14 billion due to a higher interest income from accelerated lending activity.

Non-interest income from fees and commissions also grew 10 per cent to Sh652 million, driven by increased bank’s digital channels.

The bank registered a growth in deposit book during the period, enlarging by 11 per cent to hit Sh 52 billion from Sh47 billion reported in the same period last year.

The loan book grew by Sh1.4 billion to Sh45.6 billion for the period ending March 30.

The bank’s chairman Wilfred Kiboro attributed the improved performance to a renewed confidence from the its customers and outcome of the bank’s innovation-driven strategy.

“We are optimistic about our prospects for 2019 and beyond. We have put in place a customer-centred strategy, pegged on leveraging on technology, promotion of business-to-business solutions for SMEs and a renewed focus on specific value chains,” Kiboro said.

The first quarter performance affirms Family Bank’s full turnaround from loss-making territory in 2017. 

Hearing of Sh1.6bn NYS case against ex-Family Bank chiefs on Aug 5

The bank admitted the charges through its head of security John Muchiri Kingo'ri.
News
3 weeks ago

Family Bank appoints Rebecca Mbithi as new CEO

Family Bank Limited has appointed Rebecca Mbithi as its Chief Executive Officer.This is subject to approval by Central Bank of Kenya.Upon her ...
News
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH KIVUVA Business Writer
Business
28 May 2019 - 17:14

Most Popular

  1. Kenya's room for borrowing has shrunk - CBK governor
    5h ago Kenya

  2. Landlords stare at empty rooms as demand drops
    1mo ago Living Spaces

  3. Somaliland plant employs Kenyans in water bottling
    1d ago Africa

  4. Changes in law will improve Kenya's shipping line – PS
    18h ago Kenya

  5. Affordable housing project attracts Sh3 trillion investment
    6d ago Living Spaces

Latest Videos