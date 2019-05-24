Top bank shines at business awards

Equity Bank has maintained its position as a market leader after emerging overall best bank in Kenya at the annual Think Business Banking Awards.

James Mwangi, the group CEO scooped the CEO of the Year Award.

The financial institution bagged 18 awards validating it's strategy and pursuit of financial inclusion while giving customers freedom, choice and control.

The awards come a few days after Equity Bank was shortlisted for this year’s African Banker Awards reflecting it's brand strength and performance in the continent.

Equity Group’s CEO James Mwangi noted the awards were a testament to the bank’s efforts to drive financial inclusion anchored by a strong culture of innovation and self-disruption.

“Equity’s strategy is to be the region’s leading digital bank delivering an experience across key digital touch points. We have witnessed how the rapid adoption of mobile and other digital channels has transformed how people are now banking, ” Mwangi said.