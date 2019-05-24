EXIT

KQ CEO Mikosz to quit before end of his contract

• He was appointed as the national carrier's CEO in May 2017, taking over from Mbuvi Ngunze.

• Mikosz, who previously served as Polish Airlines CEO, has more than 20 years experience in executive management in both the public and private sector.

Kenya Airways chief executive Officer Sebastian Mikosz during an introductory round table media briefing in Nairobi on September 21,2017.
Image: ENOS TECHE

Kenya Airways CEO Sebastian Mikosz will step down from the troubled state airline five months before the end of his three-year contract, according to Bloomberg.

“I have made the decision to shorten my contract term and I have decided to resign on personal grounds effective Dec. 31,” Mikosz said in the letter sent to employees, without giving a reason.

The decision by the former CEO of Polish government-owned carrier LOT comes after Kenya Airways reduced losses to just under 6 billion shillings ($59 million) in the year through March 2018 from a record 26.2 billion shillings two years earlier.

News
by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
Business
24 May 2019 - 18:35

