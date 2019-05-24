KenGen in pink energy campaign for women in science

KenGen has begun a movement to advance women investment in the energy sector and their representation in fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and design.

According to KenGen chief executive Rebecca Miano, there is a growing gender divide in these areas in employment positions and business.

Miano said the movement, Pink Energy will also develop partnerships with like-minded institutions to increase percentage of women in supplies and contractual works.

“Advancement of women is critical to business success. Companies with women in leadership outperform their competitors,” Miano said.

While most organizations attempt to change the work environment, barriers affecting the advancement of women still exist, like societal forces and policies.

This perpetuate stereotypes preventing women from pursuing leadership roles in the corporate world.

“Policies related to employment equity, human rights, access to affordable day-care and reproductive rights have intensified impact on the ability of women to advance in the workplace,” she added.

According to CS Public Service and Gender Affairs Margaret Kobia, the greatest challenge has been struggling with financial resources especially when going up their career path or seeking elective positions.

The movement will also push the gender equality agenda and involvement in sustainable infrastructure.

“it is vital that women’s ideas and experiences equally influence the design and implementation of the innovations that shape the future,” Kobia said.

Only 21 per cent of women sit in parastatal boards, and seven per cent head the meetings.

Kenya has made significant change in closing the gender development gap over five years to 2017. Kobia said much will be achieved through the two thirds gender rule.

The movement has women from Kenya Power, Ketraco`, engineering schools, Kenya Pipeline Corporation, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Nuclear Power and Energy Agency, Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation, National Oil, Geothermal Development Company, KenGen and Kenya Revenue Authority.

The leading electricity generation company in Eastern Africa with a market share of 70 per cent and telecommunication firm, Safaricom are some of the companies that have established lactation rooms as one way to offer to attract and offer a conducive environment to working women.