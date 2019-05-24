Conservationists renew rejection on trophy hunting

Kenya's experts in wildlife conservation have rejected attempts to introduce trophy hunting in country's national parks and reserves.

In a report, Consumptive Wildlife Utilization (CWU) tabled by a tack force to Tourism CS Najib Balala, the team said that the effect would have adverse effect on the wildlife resources which have benefited the national economy and individuals and communities living with wildlife.

“There was widespread rejection of any attempts to introduce trophy hunting on in the country given the current circumstances and challenges,” a taskforce said.

In the time CWU had proposed commercialization of game meat, and allow restaurants and hotels to sell the meat and boost tourism.

The taskforce also recommended on developing and implementing international treaties and conventions to protect trade of certain wild animal and plant species, regulate access and use of genetic components of biodiversity.

Balala formed the task Force in March last year 2018 collect views from the public on how to attain full potential of the tourism industry.

Kenya Wildlife Service and the tourism has always chosen to close on game hunting however leading to poaching and loss of habitat in hunting concessions.

The team also mean to assess and advise on modalities of implementing the provisions of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013 (WCMA 2013) on sustainable CWU.

In 2018, the tourism sector made 31.2 per cent increase in earnings to Sh157 billion , attributed to an increase in tourist arrivals to 2.03 million.