Huawei says Kenyan market unshaken despite US trade ban

Huawei Technologies has said that the business ban by US government and Google will have no impact on its market share and Kenyan government institutions.

Te firm's Southern Africa senior director Adam Lane said the company has been prepared for upgrade on its systems and recovery for such disasters since 2016.

Lane said move will not affect their sales in the country, even though he declined to comment the company’s position with Google despite it being the most preferred web browser by mobile users.

According to StatCounter Global Stats, Huawei phones held 7.44 per cent for mobile vendor market share in Kenya for the 12 months to April 2019.

This is against brands such as Techno, Samsung and Infinix holding 20.11 per cent, 16.17 per cent and 10.53 per cent respectively.

Globally, Huawei comes third holding 8.65 per cent, after Samsung (30.99 per cent) and Apple (22.94 per cent).

“We have been prepared for such risk exposures and threats for the last three years including risks such as US actions, suppliers and bankruptcy,” Lane said.

The Chinese global telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics manufacturer is currently in partnership with corporate and government institutions in the country in provision for hardware, software, technical services and security systems.

The decision by Google to suspended business with Huawei may mean that users of new Huawei phones will not able to access services and branded applications including Gmail, Google Play Store, Google Drive and Photos, Youtube and Google Maps.

The action was forced by a bill signed last year by US president Donald Trump to ban the government or anyone that wants to work with the US government from using components from Huawei.

Lane said the company will now source components including servers and network equipment for which majority was acquired from US, from other suppliers.

“Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally,” he said.

On their twitter handle, Android stated that existing Huawei devices will not lose their Google Play and Google Play protect services.

“For Huawei users... we assure you while we are complying with all US government requirements, services like Google Play and security from Google Play Protect will keep functioning on your existing Huawei device,” Android stated.

In February, Safaricom unveiled a partnership deal with Huawei to acquire 4G backbone network.

The technology enables Safaricom to support its growing internet needs and video streaming services for its home and mobile customers, while supporting the growing data usage and subscribers on the network.

The fibre network is estimated to reach more than 220,000 homes and 17,000 businesses across more than 10 towns.

In 2017, the government struck a deal with Safaricom to develop the Government Cloud Service Project, where government data and applications are stored.

The deal also included supply of police modern radio communication systems.

Huawei has termed the decision illegal and plans sue the US government.