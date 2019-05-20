Sistema.bio lines up Sh1.2 billion funding for farmers in Kenya

A Mexican based social enterprise firm Sistema.bio, has announced plans to impact 100,000 farmers in Kenya with biodigester technology over the next three years.

This after the the firm received Sh1.2 billion investment from several venture capitals and impact commercial investors ito drive eco agricultural activities in Kenya.

Speaking to the Star, the visiting Sistema.bio Co-Founder and CEO, Alex Eaton said Kenya’s focus on food security within the Big Four Agenda creates great opportunities for agricultural investments and clean energy.

“Sistema.bio is assembling the bioidigester technology locally, creating employment opportunities for hundreds of Kenyans, while educating farmers on the use of organic fertilizers in their farms, directly supporting the SDGs and the Big Four Agenda” Alex said.

He asked households in Kenya to turn to green, available and affordable energy solutions like bio-gas to stem high cost of living fueled by rising fuel costs.

‘’Besides providing affordable energy, Sistema. bio solutions reduces carbon emissions and promotes recycling of waste among farmers,’’ he said.

Launched in Kenya in 2017, the firm which operates in North America, Asia and Africa has operations in five counties in the country including Meru, Kiambu, Kericho, Bomet and Uasin Gichu.

“Globally, East Africa represents our fastest growing market. In the last one and a half years of operations in East Africa, Sistema.bio Kenya has impacted the lives of over 12,000 farmers in five couties,’’ Alex said.

Kenya aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030, in line with its commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the World Bank, farmers perceive higher crop yields, reduced fuel consumption, and better overall economic performance with the use of biodigesters.