Kenya’s water and energy expo to push Green Initiative

Kenya is set to host the next Water Electricity and Renewable Energy expo from October 24 to 26.

The WEPEX expo is expected to open doors for the international sector players and facilitates engagements with the East African counterparts in signing of memorandum of understanding and MoUs and partnership deals in going green.

The last WEPEX expo held in 2016 managed to see the signing of two MoUs in water filtration and solar energy.

“We halt the international activities 2017 and 2018 due to political temperatures unfavourable to business. This year we are focused on signing closing deals supporting the Kenya's Big 4 Agenda delivery for which water and energy are key enablers,” WEPEX organiser and ikapamedia East Africa Managing Director Florence Sugut said.

The expo will be focusing on the entire value chain of water, electricity, and renewable energy technologies.

Over six countries across the world are expected to participate, showcasing their latest technologies.

Major players in the sectors include East African Water Association (EAWA), Kenya Renewable Energy Association (KEREA) and Kenya Water for Health Organization (KWAHO) among others.

“It is about time for the African companies, firms and institutions to take the leadership on the African economy in these important economy boosting sectors to avert the global effects in the continent,” Links fairs Chairman Reda Mostafa said.

The expo will provide knowledge sharing centres giving opportunities to private and public experts to exchange ideas on improving service delivery and change the attitude towards water conservation and going green.