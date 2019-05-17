Huawei P30 series launched in Kenya

Huawei Mobile Kenya has launched their latest P30 Series flagship phones in the Kenyan market.

The introduction of the P 30 Series – P30 Pro, P30 and P30 Lite – is part of the company’s agenda to build an interconnected world, through product innovation and to offer competitive products for discerning consumers across segments.

The Huawei P 30 Series will retail at Sh99,999 for the P30 Pro, Sh72,999 for the P30 and Sh29,999 for the P30 Lite.

A signature feature of the P30 Series is the use of Huawei’s most advanced series of smartphone cameras. The phone is designed to change the user’s expectations of smartphone photography by achieving the highest camera resolutions.

Speaking during the launch, Huawei Kenya Vice President, Steven Li said that the Huawei P30 Series is a fundamental breakthrough after decades of digital camera technology development.

“These devices feature the innovative Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor, an optical SuperZoom Lens, a new Huawei Time of Flight (ToF) Camera, and enhanced optical and AI image stabilization technology. With these revolutionary technologies, the phones are enabled to capture incredible photos and videos in every scenario,” said Mr. Li.

The camera innovation is set to rewrite the rules and reshape everyone’s perception of mobile photography. This will set the pace for the next generation of smartphones by empowering people to capture the true beauty of the world around them through a device that fits in the palm of their hands.

“Since its inception, the Huawei P Series phones have always been geared to drive one message to consumers: A smartphone can be beautifully crafted, lightweight, while simultaneously providing an outstanding photography experience. An expression of the DNA of the Huawei P 30 Series, brings technology and art together to deliver a photography experience that rivals even DSLR cameras, without needing the assistance of external accessories,” added Mr. Li.

The devices colors are : P30 pro and P30 (three colors): Breathing Crystal, Midnight Black and Aurora Blue. P30 lite (three colors): Pearl White, Midnight Black and Peacock Blue.

Consumers can now pre-order the devices through online shopping platforms; Jumia, Kilimall and Masoko. The pre-order period ends on 25th of April. Pre-order P30 pro and P30 with down payment of Kshs 5,000 before 3rd May and get a free a Bluetooth speaker and a Huawei Band 3 smartwatch. Pre-order P30 Lite with a down payment of Kshs 3,000 before 26th April and get a free Bluetooth speaker.

Huawei is focused on brand awareness and strives to grow as an iconic technology brand. In 2018, the sales revenue of Huawei Consumer Business Group exceeded USD 50 billion. 206 million units of Huawei’s smartphones were sold, an increase of 35 percent year-over-year.

An IDC report highlights that Huawei’s market share is 14.7 percent in the smartphone industry, ranking third largest in the world and growing faster than other competitors.

According to data by research firm IPSOS, Huawei’s global brand awareness increased to 86 percent and consideration from global consumers increased from 44 percent in 2017 to 46 percent in 2018.

IPSOS data also shows that Huawei’s net promoter score (NPS) has been ranked first for three consecutive years in China and ranked third in eight key markets including Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland and Mexico.