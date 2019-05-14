FUEL PRICES UP

Pain at the pump: Motorists to pay Sh5 more for fuel

• The sustained rise in fuel prices is set to have a knockdown effect on Kenya's production chain, further pushing up the cost of living.

• n Nairobi, the new prices for super petrol, diesel and kerosene are now Sh112.03, Sh104.37 and Sh104.62 respectively.

CRACKDOWN: ERC is out to ensure fuel products meet the set standards. Photo/Philip Kamakya

Fuel Prices have increased further in new monthly rates announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Super petrol will retail for Sh5.43 more starting midnight, while those of diesel and kerosene have increased by Sh2.24 and Sh2.40 respectively.

The regulator has attributed the rise to increase in average landing costs with super petrol rising 11.39 per cent from $620.54 to $691.25, diesel by 2.75 per cent from $624.25 to $641.51 and kerosene by two per cent from $662.55 to $675.55.

In Nairobi, the new prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene are now Sh112.03, Sh104.37 and Sh104.62 respectively.

In Mombasa, the new prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene are now Sh109.51, Sh101.7 and Sh102.00 respectively.

In Kisumu, the new prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene are now Sh113.98, Sh106.32 and Sh104.62 respectively.

The sustained rise in fuel prices is set to have a knockdown effect on Kenya's production chain, further pushing up the cost of living.

1 month ago
by VICTOR AMADALA Business Writer
14 May 2019 - 14:11

