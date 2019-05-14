Pain at the pump: Motorists to pay Sh5 more for fuel

Fuel Prices have increased further in new monthly rates announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Super petrol will retail for Sh5.43 more starting midnight, while those of diesel and kerosene have increased by Sh2.24 and Sh2.40 respectively.

The regulator has attributed the rise to increase in average landing costs with super petrol rising 11.39 per cent from $620.54 to $691.25, diesel by 2.75 per cent from $624.25 to $641.51 and kerosene by two per cent from $662.55 to $675.55.

In Nairobi, the new prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene are now Sh112.03, Sh104.37 and Sh104.62 respectively.

In Mombasa, the new prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene are now Sh109.51, Sh101.7 and Sh102.00 respectively.