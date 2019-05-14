Homeboyz joins race to list at NSE

HomeBoyz has become the first entertainment firm to join the Nairobi Securities Exchange Ibuka Programme.

The incubation and acceleration programme aims at preparing admitted firms for future listing.

According to NSE vice chairman Bob Karina, the companies in the programme will have access to various funding options and expertise to enhance their corporate governance.

NSE CEO Geoffrey Odundo said the admission of HomeBoyz Entertainment is a testament of its growth prospects.

Since the launch of Ibuka last year, at least nine firms have been enrolled across various sectors of the economy.

Last week financial firm Nyali Capital became the ninth firm to be admitted into the exchange.

The program seeks to admit atleast 13 firms who are willing to sell their shares to the public shining some light to a prolonged listing drought at the bourse.

Admitted firms will be taken through a 10-month programme, which will prepare them for future listing.