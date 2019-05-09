On-site training gives hope to jobless artisans

Young jobless artisans have more time to join the Garden City Youth Training Programme to sharpen their technical skills.

Launched in 2016, the training will help bridge the local construction market’s current skills gap by equipping young trainees with quality, practical training as well as get jobs.

They will upskill the existing workforce to level two, as well as accept youth training sponsorships opportunity for other corporates and organisations.

"We have extended the programme to upskill our existing workforce, training more people,and improving the level of skills we already have and creating further job opportunities,” Chris Coulson, MD of Garden City said.

The training is delivered by partner Arc Skills, and all graduates from the programme receive an industry qualification recognised by the Nation Construction Authority (NCA), and National Industry Training Authority (NITA).