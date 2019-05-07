Oigara to exit KCB Group in 2022

KCB Group chief executive Joshua Oigara is not planning to renew his tenure.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Oigara who has been at the helm of the largest bank in Kenya in terms of asset value since November 30, 2012 said he will exit in next three years.

‘’I have three years to the end of my 10-year contract. I have done what was supposed to be done. There is no need in overstaying,’’ Oigara said.

The 44- year old who replaced Martin Oduor-Otieno seven years ago has almost tripled the bank’s asset value from Sh297.5 billion in 2012 to Sh714.3 billion.

Oigara, an MBA graduate from the Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia was said to be among top contenders for the KRA director general position but dismissed the reports as rumors.

"Treat that news as rumors. I don’t know who is spreading such information,’’ Oigara told journalists on Friday.

His tenure at the bank lapses on November 30, 2022.