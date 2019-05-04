What Safaricom’s Sh63.4bn profit can do for economy

Safaricom has the capacity to fund Kenya’s Agriculture sector for the next financial year and have at least Sh4.3 billion remain as pocket change.

This is based on a comparison between the government’s budget allocation estimations for the next financial year and Safaricom net income.

To realise the country’s 2019/2020 agriculture outcomes, the state has set aside Sh58.9 billion for the sector and only Sh61.1 billion for the year 2020/2021.

Yesterday, the mobile service provider announced a Sh63.4 billion net profit in its full-year financial results ending March 31, 2019.

The profit is 14.7 per cent up from Sh55.4 billion reported in 2018, and it’s the seventh in a row for the telco.

“We are generating new use cases, adopting new technologies and practicing strong cost controls layered in the current business model that is making us more profitable,” Safaricom Chief Financial Officer Sateesh Kamath said.

The comparison further shows that the telco has a capacity to fund the general economic and commercial affairs of the government, and the social protection, culture and recreation sectors.

The two sectors have been allocated at least Sh23.9 billion and Sh54.81 billion respectively.

Besides, the profit is able to fund the development budget of at least seven of the 10 sector priorities of the economy.

In health, for instance, the government has allocated at least sh36.67 billion for the development of the sector.