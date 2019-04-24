State seeks investors for commodities exchange

Investors seeking to trade in commodities at the Nairobi Securities Exchange will have to part with Sh5 million, according to Trade ministry principal secretary Chris Kiptoo.

A notice by the ministry said the money will be used to establish eco-system infrastructure for the Kenya National Multi Commodity Exchange (KOMEX).

It wants investors to subscribe to the equity shareholding of the exchange.

Kiptoo said the ministry has set aside at least Sh2 billion as authorised capital for the exchange which is expected to have government and private sector shareholding.

Those targeted include farmers and farm co-operatives, individual investors, institutional investors, financial institutions and foreign investors.