State's poor track record deters Kenyans from housing plan - PS Hinga

Among them is the loss of Sh21 billion in the Arror and Kimwarer dams being the latest scandal currently under investigations.

According to Hinga, while many appreciate and understand the importance of the project, they cite a lack of trust as the key challenge to realizing the dream.

Last week, a directive by the PS and Kenya Revenue Authority to employers to start deducting the housing levy from all employees was met by objection from the public.

The levy which has since been suspended by the courts seeks to raise Sh57 billion a year from 2.5 million salaried Kenyans.

Further, it allows voluntary contributions of not less than Sh200 per month expected to act as additional revenue.

The suspension order issued by Justice Maureen Onyango will allow consolidation of the earlier filed case by Central Organisation of Trade Unions and the current one by Consumers Federation of Kenya.

Employment lawyer Anne Babu said the move to implement the levy is unfair as not enough public consultation has been done.

“Are there enough checks made to ensure people's hard earned money is available after 15 years?” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by National Taxpayers Association coordinator Irene Atieno who identified lack of accountability and safeguards to guarantee the security of Kenyans contributions.

While trust remains an issue, architectural professor Alfred Omenya notes a low demand for the houses as another challenge for lack of clarity on how contributors and homeless will benefit.