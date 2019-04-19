Okeyo appointed Telkom, mobile division MD

Steve Okeyo is the new managing director Telkom Kenya Mobile division, Telkom Kenya announced in a press statement released yesterday.

He is taking over from Amer Atwi who has served since 2016.

Chief executive Mugo Kebati said said Amer led and was instrumental in Telkom’s rebrand from Orange, their revamped distribution network as well as their re-aligned product development strategy.

Okeyo comes at a period when Telkom has introduced a cloud-based fixed voice service for SMEs and corporate that unifies and lowers costs of communication.

He was a sales director at Lafarge in Paris, France and a Safaricom Foundation trustee.

Okeyo has also worked as the commercial director Bamburi and Hima Cement Companies.

For ten years, he served in senior roles at the Coca Cola Company including country manager, Uganda.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nairobi, an MBA in marketing from USIU-Africa.