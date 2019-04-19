KCB likely to inherit bad debts in National Bank takeover

KCB Group could be required to inject as much as Sh31.46 billion in National Bank of Kenya to service the state lender's bad debts.

Financial analyst Alykhan Satchu said this will be as a result of capital shortage in NBK and failure by its shareholders to raise capital.

The capital injection will be part of KCB 100 per cent acquisition offer of the ordinary shares of NBK.

The offer is on a per value of Sh5 for each of National Bank shares.

However, despite the takeover plans, NBK management said they are still committed to improving the banks capital position to unlock its market potential.

As of December 31, 2018, the gross non-performing loans of NBK stood at Sh31.46 billion compared to KCB Sh32.69 billion.