Site for Naivasha dry port finally identified

The construction of the much awaited dry port in Naivasha is expected to commence with residents upbeat about the new developments in the area.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to officiate the ground breaking ceremony of the Port in Mai Mahiu Township today.

This comes as residents expressed optimism that the port will be a major boost to Naivasha's economic growth.

The director of East Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry Njuguma Kamau, said the lake side town will be a major logistical hub with the clearance of goods moving to neighbouring countries.

He said with the Standard Gauge Railway phase two now about to be completed to Naivasha adds to the economic fortunes of the town.

“We will soon have a dry port here meaning that all goods from Mombasa will be cleared from Naivasha and these are some of the developments that the government has invested here,” he said.

The price of land in the area has skyrocketed following the construction of the dry port.

According to businessman Samuel Kimani the price of land neighbouring the port and the soon to be constructed Industrial Park had almost tripled in the last one year owing to the new developments.

“So many people from Nairobi have expressed interest at investing in this area but unfortunately the price of land is hindering them away due to its high cost,” he said.

He said the government should consider extending the SGR to Naivasha town saying it would have greater benefits to all the residents.

“Right now the SGR is in Mai Mahiu about 40Kms from Naivasha and if it can be extend to the town then residents will feel the benefits,” he said.

Naivasha Professionals Association CEO Absolom Mukhusi said the move to have a dry port and the recently announced Ugandan Port will be a major boost to the town.

“This latest move will spur growth in the region while creating employment to thousands of Kenyans who will be working at the two ports,” he said.