Is your motor vehicle insurance sticker genuine? - IRA

Motorists are purchasing fake motor vehicle insurance stickers, the Insurance Regulatory Authority has confirmed.

According to the regulator, some are doing so knowingly but others are victims of crafty insurance agents.

"The drivers are given options on whether they want genuine or fake policies at the point of purchase, it is sad that people buy these policies to pass the traffic police and not because of the risks involved," a senior official at the authority said.

New research by insurance aggregator Bismart shows that 40 per cent of Nairobi drivers could be holding fake car policies.

The study reveals that only 60 per cent of motorists polled in Nairobi can confirm full insurance cover. This leaves the rest other road users exposed.

Going by the findings in Nairobi, the firm says, the situation countrywide could be worse.

While it was not possible to verify the true status of 22 per cent of the motor insurance policies, the research confirmed that 12 per cent of the covers simply did not exist in the books of the underwriters despite full payment for the cover and motorists having cover certificates.

According to Bismart Insurance CEO Eunice Maina, the stickers might be genuine but the cover and personal details do not appear in the insurance firm system.

In response to the verification process, IRA said they are currently putting in place a portal to integrate car owners details and their respective insurance providers.

To deal with the increased fraud, the regulator confirmed that the portal will show the vehicle registration and all the insurance providers insuring it.

Further, it will enable anyone to confirm the authenticity of a policy by sending a given number to a provided messaging code.

Before then, Maina says drivers should ensure they have the genuine receipts and policy documents to be on the safe side.

She noted that fraud in motor insurance is very perverse in the insurance sector, and many motorists are driving around without protection even after they have paid for it.

“The fact that you have an insurance sticker does not mean that you have insurance cover. It is good for motorists to verify the state of their cover to avoid exposure in case of an accident,” Maina said.