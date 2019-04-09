State saves Sh2.5 billion in single business window

Over 1.7 million permits have been processed on the national single window since its launch five years ago.

According to Kenya Trade Network Agency CEO Amos Wang’ora 11,400 users are registered in the National Single window, 36 of them being government agencies.

“The System has simplified trade procedures and processes, resulting to reduced delays, improved convenience, substantial cost savings and improved collaboration,” he said during the signing of a Sh150 million partnership with regional trade lobby TradeMark East Africa (TMEA).

The funding from United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) will be used to support the enhancement and usage of the National Electronic Single Window System and implementation of the Maritime Single Window.

The money will also be used to automate Partner Government Agencies (PGAs) processes to increase utilisation of the Kenya TradeNet System to reduce trade related costs and cost of doing business in Kenya.

“We are committing to support the enhancement of this system in order to increase its capacity ... It complements with our other investments at the port of Mombasa, with Kenya Revenue Authority, and at various one stop border posts,” TMEA Kenya country director Ahmed Farah said.

The journey towards implementing the Kenya TradeNet System commenced in 2012 with the system rolled out in 2014. They boast successfully implementing 21 modules and functionalities in the system.

The system has also helped businesses make Sh2.5 billion in estimated savings as traders compliance costs associated with transport, time, administration costs such as document preparation, photocopying and telecommunication reduced or completely eliminated.

The two are working to build capacity in data processing and reporting, through acquisition of a business intelligence tool as well as its integration into the single window system.

In the past, TMEA has supported KenTrade in designing a business model and tariff regime that ensure sustainability of the single window service, building capacities of partner government agencies and integrating their systems with the single window system.