Pre-paid power to be shut down from tonight

Kenya Power will for the seventh time in the past one year shut down its prepaid system for maintenance.

An estimated 4.5 million Kenyans who are on the prepaid system will not be able to purchase power tokens from Tuesday at 11:00 pm to Wednesday at 6:00 pm.

They constitute over 55 per cent of the approximated 7 million power consumers as of this month.

The move is likely to have negative effects on its financial performance having contributed to a 63.7 per cent decline in net profit to Sh1.92 billion in the financial year ending 2018.