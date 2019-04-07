PR firm scoops five awards at African fete

Home grown public relations firm Engage Burson Cohn & Wolfe (Engage BCW) has scooped five awards at the prestigious 2019 SABRE Africa Awards.

The local partner of Burson Cohn & Wolfe, a New York based communications and public relations firm, is among local agencies that will be feted in Kigali, Rwanda, on May 16.

Engage BCW bagged the winning trophy in three categories and took home the certificate of excellence award in two other categories.

Famed for their multi-sectoral client base, with local and multinational organisations, Engage won in the Corporate Social Responsibility category for its MultiChoice Talent Factory campaign for MultiChoice Kenya, the Special Event/Sponsorship category for its #kenyatradeweek campaign for the Export Promotion Council and the Not for Profit/Charities category for its Africa Trade Forum campaign with The Rockefeller Foundation.

The firm also won Certificate of Excellence awards in the Gold SABRE Awards for Public Relations Campaign Eastern Africa chapter for its MultiChoice Talent Factory campaign with MultiChoice Kenya and in the Integrated Marketing category for its #kenyatradeweek campaign for the Export Promotion Council, Kenya.

Managing Partner Desiree Gomes said the awards are a true testimony of hard work and dedication the firm puts in its work.

“This is an assurance our young and dynamic team are on the right path. We will continue offering more innovative, creative and out of the box solutions for our clients,” she said in a statement.

Previously known as Engage Burson Marsteller, the firm changed its trade name to Engage Burson Cohn and Wolfe following last year’s merger of Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe to create Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW, expanding its business jurisdiction to Tanzania.

Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) is billed as world’s third largest, full-service, global communications agencies with expertise in digital and integrated communications in all industries and sectors with operations in over 100 countries.

The SABRE Awards seek to crown positive engagement, credibility and relationship building among PR firms across the world.