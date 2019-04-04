Shopkeepers top lenders in Kenya - CBK report

It is 9am. Janet,a shopkeeper in Rivarori market in Gachie, Kiambu County has already loaned out three kilos of sugar, four packets of milk and six exercise books to customers.

At the corner of her shop lies three filled up 200 page exercise books where she records customers’ debts. In 2005, she filled only two 96 page books but she has already filled three since June last year.

‘’Things are tough. Customers are borrowing more than before. I lend to at least ten people every day. Do I have a choice? They are parents, ‘Janet said.

She told the Star that most people borrow maize flour, cooking fat, sugar, bread and milk.

Janet’s story is captured in the FinAccess Household Survey 2019 released yesterday by Central Bank of Kenya and Financial Sector Deepening Trust (FSD) that showed credit from shopkeepers has tripled to 29.7 per cent from 9.9 per cent in 2016.

According to the study, households borrowing from shopkeepers are the highest in over a decade with the last high recorded in 2006 at 22.8 per cent.

This form of credit was also highest, beating even the fast rising digital loans which grew to 8.3 per cent from 0.6 per cent in 2016. Loans from family, friends and neighbours also surged to 10.1 per cent from 6.6 per cent.

Even so, personal loans from banks dropped marginally to 4.3 per cent from 4.4 per cent in 2016. Credit from micro finance institutions also dropped by half since 2016 to 0.9 per cent.