KEPSA rallies behind use of NIIMS

He noted that it was also important for the government to have all the necessary data from all Kenyans for easy tracing in case of emergencies.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said the new system will transform the country by ensuring easy access to services.

He revealed that KEPSA had committed to ensuring that all its members are registered on the system.

Mucheru noted that a good collaboration between the government and the private sector on the use of NIIMS will also help in job creation.

“The system will heavily transform our country and we will make services available in an easy way to as many Kenyans within a short period,” Mucheru noted.

In the meeting, the two entities also agreed on the need to ensure the data on NIIMS is protected.

This, they said will be achieved if the data protection bill goes through in parliament.

He had earlier urged the National Assembly to fast track the enactment of the Data Protection Bill to safeguard the implementation of the Access to Information Act 2016.

He said it was important bill to be passed so as to safeguard against possible misuse of the provisions of Access to Information Act 2016.