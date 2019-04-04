NEW UNITS

Kenya Bus gets new 50 buses for city fleet

In Summary

• The vehicle addition will help ease transport on CBD routes 

Gerald Muli (right), GM Hino division hands over 50 pre-owned Hino buses to Edwins Mukabanah (centre), Kenya Bus Services Managing Director at the Hino Kenya showroom, as Geoffrey Wandera (left), KBS operations officer looks on
Gerald Muli (right), GM Hino division hands over 50 pre-owned Hino buses to Edwins Mukabanah (centre), Kenya Bus Services Managing Director at the Hino Kenya showroom, as Geoffrey Wandera (left), KBS operations officer looks on
Image: courtesy

City transporter Kenya Bus Services has announced the addition of 50 buses to their fleet after vehicle maker Hino Kenya supplied the pre-owned units for an undisclosed amount.

The passenger transport company now has a total of 283 buses plying various routes in the city.

KBS managing director Edwins Mukabanah said the new units are fuel-efficient and will help contribute to the company’s bottom-line.

“They will help improve our route network within the city,” he said, although he did not disclose the routes which will enjoy the new vehicles.

“The buses have been designed to deliver low emission and good fuel efficiency,” said Gerald Muli, the Hino division general manager.

Assembled locally, the trucks are built to handle harsh terrains, while the engine has been designed with the aim of delivering low emission and provide superior comfort for both the driver and the passengers.

by By MERCY GAKII
Business
04 April 2019 - 16:57

Most Popular

  1. Pay suppliers their money, WB tells government
    3h ago Business

  2. Drought to drag down Kenya's economic growth
    6h ago Kenya

  3. StanChart sets aside Sh10 billion for innovation
    17h ago Kenya

  4. Imperial Bank Depositors want CBK to transparent on KCB’s ...
    17h ago Business

  5. Chinese firms in Kenya to train locals to take up senior ...
    17h ago Business

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES