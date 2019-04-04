Kenya Bus gets new 50 buses for city fleet

City transporter Kenya Bus Services has announced the addition of 50 buses to their fleet after vehicle maker Hino Kenya supplied the pre-owned units for an undisclosed amount.

The passenger transport company now has a total of 283 buses plying various routes in the city.

KBS managing director Edwins Mukabanah said the new units are fuel-efficient and will help contribute to the company’s bottom-line.

“They will help improve our route network within the city,” he said, although he did not disclose the routes which will enjoy the new vehicles.

“The buses have been designed to deliver low emission and good fuel efficiency,” said Gerald Muli, the Hino division general manager.

Assembled locally, the trucks are built to handle harsh terrains, while the engine has been designed with the aim of delivering low emission and provide superior comfort for both the driver and the passengers.