HEALTH WOES

51% of Kenyans live hand to mouth - CBK report

In Summary

• The survey sampled 8,669 households across the country

• Kenyans continue to take a beating from poor climatic condition

CBK Governor patrick Njoroge. /FILE
CBK Governor patrick Njoroge. /FILE

About 51 per cent of Kenyans are living hand to mouth, a report has shown. This is a rise from 34.3 per cent in 2016.

According to the 2019 Finacess Household Survey released on Wednesday by CBK and FSD, the cost of living has been on an upward trend, triggering a hand to mouth means of survival.

This, despite access to formal financial services and products expanding from 41.3 per cent in 2006 to 82.9 per cent in 2019.

Acting director of research at CBK Raphael Otieno attributed the worsening financial health of households to poor microeconomics, especially a drop in agriculture productivity due to bad climate.

''Kenyans continue to take a beating from a poor climatic condition that continues to take toll on food production. This stretched inflation during the period under review, forcing households to spend more on basic needs," Otieno said.

The survey sampled 8,669 households across the country, 40 per cent urban and 60 per cent from the rural setting.

by VICTOR AMADALA Business Writer
Business
03 April 2019 - 10:34

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Pay suppliers their money, WB tells government
    3h ago Business

  2. Drought to drag down Kenya's economic growth
    6h ago Kenya

  3. StanChart sets aside Sh10 billion for innovation
    17h ago Kenya

  4. Imperial Bank Depositors want CBK to transparent on KCB’s ...
    17h ago Business

  5. Chinese firms in Kenya to train locals to take up senior ...
    17h ago Business

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES