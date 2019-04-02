mPedigree selected as Skoll Awardee for 2019

• The Skoll World Forum is the premier international platform for advancing entrepreneurial solutions to the world’s most pressing problems.
• Awards distinguish transformative leaders whose organisations disrupt the status quo.
Kicking off next week’s 16th Annual Skoll World Forum, the Skoll Foundation has announced mPedigree as one of five winners of the 2019 Skoll Awards for Social Entrepreneurship.
mPedigree is now a global leader using technology to fight faking, counterfeiting and diversion of products such as medicines, cosmetics and fertilizer -
“These brave entrepreneurs are on the frontlines of solving the world’s most pressing problems,” said Jeff Skoll, Founder and Chairman of the Skoll Foundation.
Each social entrepreneur may have a distinct approach, but they all share a relentless pursuit of impact and the desire to create a more just world.Jeff Skoll, Founder and Chairman of the Skoll Foundation.
The Skoll Awards distinguish transformative leaders whose organizations disrupt the status quo, drive sustainable large-scale change, and are poised to create even greater impact.
“These leaders have demonstrated how to spark transformative change to improve health, protect vulnerable individuals, and provide new opportunities for young people,” said Richard Fahey, Interim President and CEO of the Skoll Foundation.
“We are thrilled to welcome these passionate problem solvers into the Skoll community.”
Awardee organizations receive $1.5 million in core support investments to scale their work and increase their impact.
The social entrepreneurs also gain leverage through their long-term participation in a global community of visionary leaders and innovators dedicated to solving some of the biggest global challenges of our time.
Each of the 2019 Awardees leads an organization that shows great promise of outsized impact.
IMPACT ON GOVERNMENTS
Both government and industry actors have great incentive to stamp out counterfeiting and supply chain fraud —mPedigree has formed partnerships in both the public and private sectors.
Nigeria now requires labelling on all anti-malarial and antibiotic medicines.
Kenya requires labelling on all seed packages for smallholder farmers.
More countries across COMESA are revamping their regulatory systems with e-platforms designed and/or supported by mPedigree.
Since its international expansion commenced in earnest in 2013, mPedigree has grown its footprint to touch more than a hundred million beneficiaries in over a dozen markets on three continents including countries like Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania and India.
mPedigree’s core innovation is a unique product identification marker that consumers use to determine authenticity.
They simply scratch off the label or unveil a barcode to transmit a code within seconds using a mobile phone camera or text message.
A rich overlay of software tools and sensor technologies create full supply chain traceability and visibility, risk management, and predictive analytics.
Empowered consumers in Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East know immediately if they have counterfeit goods—not after they’ve entered diabetic shock or have seen crops fail.
Regulators continue to embrace the technology and industry sees that product integrity and supply chain analytics correlate with strong sales.
While graft and corruption wane, consumer confidence in the marketplace grows.
The metadata from those millions of authentications help corporations spot counterfeiting trends and supply chain dysfunction.
Beyond mobile technology, mPedigree is deploying sensors and machine learning to predict counterfeiting before it occurs and measures its socio-environmental impact.
mPedigree’s work is unified by a simple grand vision: a marketplace powered by verification and trust.
Counterfeit drugs kill an estimated one million people every year, while counterfeit agricultural inputs hinder productivity and keep smallholder farmers in poverty.
