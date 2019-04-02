mPedigree selected as Skoll Awardee for 2019

Kicking off next week’s 16th Annual Skoll World Forum, the Skoll Foundation has announced mPedigree as one of five winners of the 2019 Skoll Awards for Social Entrepreneurship.

mPedigree is now a global leader using technology to fight faking, counterfeiting and diversion of products such as medicines, cosmetics and fertilizer -

The Skoll World Forum on Social Entrepreneurship is the premier international platform for advancing entrepreneurial solutions to the world’s most pressing problems.

“These brave entrepreneurs are on the frontlines of solving the world’s most pressing problems,” said Jeff Skoll, Founder and Chairman of the Skoll Foundation.