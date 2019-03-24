Mureu promises bright future for KNCCI if elected president

James Ndungu Mureu believes he is the best candidate for KNCCI president because of his "indefatigable work ethic" and experience.

In his 18-page manifesto which has a similar look to Time magazine, Murue outlines his six pillar strategy with the call to action being: "it's Time".

Launched in 1965, the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry is an organisation which works to protect commercial and industrial interests of the Kenyan business community.

It advocates for a favourable trade environment.

Mureu currently serves as the national vice chairman of KNCCI.

The current chairman, Kiprono Kittony, has served two three-year terms since 2012.

Kiprono's term comes to an end next month.

The chairman position was changed to president after amendments to the Articles of Association.

Murue steered KNCCI's Mombasa chapter into becoming a centre of excellence.

The six pillars of his strategy to take KNCCI to the next level are: strengthening of the governance structure, empowering county chapters to take on advocacy issues, streamlining chamber revenue streams and distribution, improving national and county government relations, improving membership services and aligning the chamber strategic plan to the Big Four agenda.

Mureu, a Starehe Boys Centre alumnus, has interests in the telecommunications, farming and power generation fields.

He is the managing director of Prolong K Ltd, a family business trading in commodities.

Of his tenure as the KNCCI vice-chairman, Mureu said, "It has been an honour for me to serve as national vice chairman under the leadership of Mr Kiprono Kittony, the outgoing national chairman. I am proud of the leadership this great captain of industry continues to provide on behalf of the business community and the African region."

Others seeking the president position include Richard Ngatia,the chairman of the Nairobi chapter; and Stephen Mbugua, the recruitment committee chairman.