Coast hotel now part of Africa Travel and Tourism Association

Local five star destination Diani Reef Beach Resort and Spa has joined the continental association Africa Travel and Tourism Association, an organisation that helps hoteliers and travel agents to market their activities.

The certification, which rends credibility among its network of members, will give the resort an edge in attracting tourists from United Kingdom, mainland Europe and the African continent.

They will also benefit from ATTA’s lobbying for friendly policies and rates for members at the highest levels of government and their respective agencies.

“This is a good strategy towards connecting to a prominent international pool of networks for tourists. It will also put our hotel on the global map for tourists,” said MD Bobby Kamani. He said the destination has registered an increase in visitors from continental Europe, China, USA and South Asia.

The certification is a boost to the destination which received global recognition last year as Africa’s Leading Beach Resort in the World Travels Awards. The resort has reported 70 per cent bookings for the upcoming Easter holidays.

He said the hotel benefitted from the recently ended Magical Kenya Open Golf, which is now elevated to European Tour status.

“Sports and cultural tourism enables us to receive a new avenue of travellers that are not only interested in visiting Diani Beach but are interested in gaining intangible value from their visit to our beautiful country,” he said.