Kyrgios thrown out of Italian Open after on-court outburst

This prompted an angry Kyrgios to slam his racket into the ground, kick a water bottle before he tossed a chair towards the centre of the court.

In Summary

• World number 36 Kyrgios was given a code violation for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’ after being broken early in the third set. 

• “Very eventful day to say to the least. Emotions got the better of me and I just wanted to say that the atmosphere was crazy out there today, just super unfortunate that it had to end in a default — Nick Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios in action
Nick Kyrgios in action
Image: /REUTERS

Nick Kyrgios was defaulted from his second round Italian Open clash against Norway’s Casper Ruud after the hot-headed Australian hurled a chair on to the court.

World number 36 Kyrgios was given a code violation for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’ after being broken early in the third set. Having already been handed a code violation earlier in the match, the latest outburst meant the umpire also handed him a game penalty.

This prompted an angry Kyrgios to slam his racket into the ground, kick a water bottle before he tossed a chair towards the centre of the court.

 

The frustrated 24-year-old shook hands with his opponent and the umpire before he strode off the court, effectively defaulting himself from the contest.

He later wrote on Instagram: “Very eventful day to say to the least. Emotions got the better of me and I just wanted to say that the atmosphere was crazy out there today, just super unfortunate that it had to end in a default.

“Sorry Roma, see you again, maybe.”

Ruud was leading 6-3 6-7(5) 2-1 when Kyrgios was disqualified and will face Juan Martin del Potro in the third round.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Hardik Vyas
Tennis
18 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    3d ago Football

  2. AFC Leopards midfielder looking to break to the final Afcon ...
    23h ago Football

  3. Consistency wins Wycliffe Marube Sh427,636.06 on betPawa
    1w ago Football

  4. Wilder to face WBC hearing after 'killing' comment
    15h ago Boxing

  5. Toronto claim Neymar Junior tourney
    23h ago Football

Latest Videos