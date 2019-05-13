Amarpital lead five other players to karen Masters

Home player Sahota Amarpital won the fourth round of the KCB Road to Masters in Nakuru to lead five other qualifiers to the third edition of the Karen Masters set for June 25-30.

Playing off handicap 21, Amarpital posted 41 Stableford points made up of 21 in the front nine and 20 in the back nine. Other qualifiers from Nakuru were lady winner Clementine Muli, guest winner John K. Kibet (Kericho), staff winner Allan Kirui, junior winner Daniel Kiragu and lady captain Shiro Kaine, who won the wildcard. The wildcard was determined from a lucky dip of cards conducted during the prize giving ceremony.

In an interview, Amarpital said: “I took it easy from the first tee-box and played my game with minimal pressure. I hit the fairways with vigour and putted really well. Representing my club at the KCB Karen Masters is a dream come true as it will give us the opportunity to interact and play alongside visiting Sunshine Tour professional golfers.”

Andrew Chelogoi emerged the gross winner with 32 points while the first nine winner, with a score of 22, was Stephen Macharia from Njoro Country Club.

The second nine honours went to handicap 11, Sahota Mandeep with 21 points while longest drive best lady and man were Esther Karuga and Dr Mutai. John Kamais won the nearest to pin award.

Amateurs played an 18 hole Stableford tournament while the pros competed in a two-day stroke-play tournament won by David Wakhu of Golf Park on a gross total of 5 under par 141.

During prize giving, KCB regional business manager (Great Rift), Victoria Kamuren extended gratitude to Nakuru Golf Club for excellently hosting the fourth event of the series. Royal Nairobi Golf Club will play host to the final round of the KCB Road To The Masters on June 15.