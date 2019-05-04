KAGC moves to Railway as Thika Greens hosts inter-county challenge

Leading amateurs including Mike Kisia and Joshua Ichangi will tussle for Kenya National Golf Championship points at the Par 72 Kenya Railway Golf Club course for the Eastern Floor Mills-sponsored invitation tournament this weekend.

This year’s event will be minus multiple champion John Karichu of Limuru, Royal Nairobi’s Dennis Saikwa and Edwin Mudanyi who have since turned professional.

In the absence of the trio home player Samuel Njoroge who is also the KAGC defending champion, Mike Kisia, Nyali’s Daniel Nduva the Kenya Amateur Matchplay Champion, Royal’s Joshua Ichangi and former Kenya captain Robinson Owiti of Vet Lab will be the men to watch.

Ichangi was a member of the Royal team which won the 95th Tannahill Shield.

Meanwhile, Kiambu, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Machakos, Kitui and Makueni will take part in the ongoing Inter-County Challenge at Thika Greens Resort today.

The event, which is the penultimate event of the series, will be played on stableford and individual matchplay format. The first Inter County event was played on March 2, the second on April 6. The fourth will be held on May 18.

The event is an initiative of Thika Greens aimed at devolving and bolstering inter-county interaction, while also promoting golf and creating an opportunity for social engagement.

The Challenge started with the two counties of Kirinyaga and Muranga about a month ago and in the opening leg between the two counties held at Thika Greens, Muranga better known as ‘Metumi’ fought gallantly to beat the Kirinyaga side (Abai) 16-10, to emerge winners.