Juventus assistant Martusciello pleased with opening win at Parma

Juventus assistant manager Giovanni Martusciello reflected on a job well done after the Serie A champions opened the new campaign with a hard-earned 1-0 win at Parma.

A first-half goal from captain Giorgio Chiellini proved enough to settle matters at Stadio Ennio Tardini, where Cristiano Ronaldo saw an effort ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside.

With new Juve manager Maurizio Sarri absent as he recovers from pneumonia, assistant Martusciello felt the team produced the required response, with no new faces selected in their starting XI.

“It was important to win on a difficult pitch and we succeeded. I heard Sarri and was happy for the three points,” Martusciello said.

“In the first half the team moved well, then in the second there was a decline due to the heat and the match became more balanced, but in the first game of the championship, this is normal. We are happy with the first part of the game, although we could have created more.”

On the selection of the side, the Juve assistant manager said: “This team is made up of many champions and today we have entrusted ourselves to the most experienced.”

Roberto Inglese always looked a threat on the counter for Parma. In stoppage time, Brazilian midfielder Hernani, on a season-long loan from Zenit St Petersburg, drilled a low free-kick just wide from 25 yards which could have earned a share of the points.

Parma manager Roberto D’Aversa said at a press conference: “There are positive aspects, given by the fact that we played against one of the strongest teams.

“However, the maximum satisfaction is not seen because in the end, it is the result which counts. But I don’t feel like blaming anything on these guys, because until the end they tried to bring the result home. Over the 90 minutes, we have ended up growing.”