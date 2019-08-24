Pepe in focus

Arsenal’s Pepe ready for more minutes against Liverpool

In Summary

• Pepe has come off the bench in both of Arsenal’s league matches this season.

• For Saturday, he is maybe ready to have more minutes. His progress has been positive and has been good for the team and for him — Emery

by REUTERS
Football
24 August 2019 - 00:00
Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe in action against Burnley last weekend
Image: /REUTERS

Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pepe is ready to make his first Premier League start against Liverpool at Anfield today, manager Unai Emery said.

Pepe, who arrived from Lille for a reported 72 million pounds this summer, has come off the bench in both of Arsenal’s league matches this season.

 

The Ivory Coast international impressed the home supporters with intricate passes against Burnley as he continues to build understanding with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

 
 

“The most important thing is, like a person, to help him and his family to feel comfortable here,” said Emery. “Now he is three weeks into working here with us. He didn’t do the pre-season here but he’s progressively feeling better. For example, in the first match, he played 15 minutes in Newcastle, then he played 45 minutes against Burnley.

“For Saturday, he is maybe ready to have more minutes. His progress has been positive and has been good for the team and for him.”

Liverpool are the early league leaders after consecutive wins over Norwich City and Southampton, while Arsenal are second on goal difference after beating Newcastle United and Burnley.

Emery confirmed Arsenal will make late calls on the fitness of midfielders Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka ahead of their trip to Anfield, where they lost 5-1 last season.

Ozil, who is yet to feature in this campaign, has been absent due to illness while Xhaka has been struggling with a leg injury.

