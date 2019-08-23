TRANSFERS

Sturridge joins Turkish side Trabzonspor

The 29-year-old was released by Liverpool at the end of his contract in June

by Shrivathsa Sridhar
Football
23 August 2019 - 00:00
Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge celebrates with the Champions League trophy
Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge has joined Trabzonspor on a three-year deal, the Turkish Super League side said.

The 29-year-old was released by Liverpool at the end of his contract in June, ending a six-year stay at the Merseyside club where he scored 67 goals in 160 matches in all competitions.

Sturridge began his professional career at Manchester City in 2006, moving to Premier League rivals Chelsea three years later before sealing a switch to Liverpool in 2013. He also had loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion.

Sturridge won the Premier League, two FA Cups and the Champions League at Chelsea. He added another Champions League medal at Liverpool last season.

