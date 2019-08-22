De Gea no longer automatic first choice for Spain

In Summary

• Manager Moreno has already dropped the keeper three times.

• Moreno has now made it clear that there will be no automatic first choice for Spain.

by AMITAI WINEHOUSE
Football
22 August 2019 - 05:00
David de Gea during a recent match
David de Gea during a recent match
Image: / REUTERS

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been told he is no longer Spain’s No 1.

De Gea had been the automatic first choice for Spain since the end of Vicente del Bosque’s time in charge but recently dropped out of the side under new manager Robert Moreno.

Moreno selected Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga in net for the last three Spain matches.

While that coincided with a dip in De Gea’s form for both club and country, there was an expectation that he would return to the starting line-up for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers. However, Moreno has made it clear that it will not be that simple for the 39-cap stopper.

“My goalkeepers are De Gea, Kepa and [Roma’s] Pau Lopez,” Moreno told radio station Cadena SER. “I like that there is competition. Kepa is not ahead of De Gea, and neither is ahead of Pau.”

“I want to get to the Euros with three goalkeepers who are ready to compete. They are all playing at a high level and there are nuances and differences between them. All three have good footwork. At Barca, we won the treble alternating goalkeepers.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by AMITAI WINEHOUSE
Football
22 August 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. PSG demand Varane and Vinicius Jr as part of Neymar deal
    1d ago Football

  2. Obiri, Kamworor lead Kenya team to Doha show
    16h ago Athletics

  3. Nuno, Solskjaer fear VAR will suck the passion out of ...
    1d ago Football

  4. Lukaku working hard to persuade Sanchez to join Inter
    1d ago Football

  5. Tirop, Obiri book early ticket for global show
    19h ago Athletics

Latest Videos