De Gea no longer automatic first choice for Spain

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been told he is no longer Spain’s No 1.

De Gea had been the automatic first choice for Spain since the end of Vicente del Bosque’s time in charge but recently dropped out of the side under new manager Robert Moreno.

Moreno selected Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga in net for the last three Spain matches.

While that coincided with a dip in De Gea’s form for both club and country, there was an expectation that he would return to the starting line-up for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers. However, Moreno has made it clear that it will not be that simple for the 39-cap stopper.

“My goalkeepers are De Gea, Kepa and [Roma’s] Pau Lopez,” Moreno told radio station Cadena SER. “I like that there is competition. Kepa is not ahead of De Gea, and neither is ahead of Pau.”

“I want to get to the Euros with three goalkeepers who are ready to compete. They are all playing at a high level and there are nuances and differences between them. All three have good footwork. At Barca, we won the treble alternating goalkeepers.