BELGIUM BOUND?

Club Brugge target Tottenham outcast Wanyama as midfielder considers future

Wanyama is eligible for his British passport this summer but is eager to leave Tottenham.

In Summary

• Brugge have offered £9m plus £4m in add ons and Tottenham anticipate another similar offer from Italy. 

• But it is Wanyama who is the primary target and it seems he will struggle for game time this season. 

by DAILY MAIL DailyMail Online
Football
22 August 2019 - 08:41
Defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama has found himself down the pecking order at Tottenham
Defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama has found himself down the pecking order at Tottenham
Image: /DAILY MAIL

Victory Wanyama is considering a move away from Tottenham after Club Brugge offered a deal worth £13million for the midfielder.

A Serie A side have also expressed interest in the Kenya international as Brugge have still to agree the fee or personal terms for the 28-year-old.

Brugge have offered £9m plus £4m in add ons and Tottenham anticipate another similar offer from Italy. 

Wanyama is eligible for his British passport this summer but is eager to leave Tottenham to kickstart his career after falling down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino following a couple of niggling knee injuries.

He started his professional career with Belgian side Beerschot but is interested by the challenge of Serie A where his brother McDonald Mariga played for Parma and Inter Milan. 

Brugge are also considering Gianelli Imbula of Stoke and Leicester's Daniel Amartey. 

But it is Wanyama who is the primary target and it seems he will struggle for game time this season. 

With the addition of Tanguy Ndombele and midfield resources of Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, and Eric Dier, Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of options in the middle of the pitch. 

Brugge have been active in the transfer market this summer and recruited former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for £6.4m. 

They also signed David Okereke from La Spezia for £7.2m and are bidding to improve on their second-place finish in the league behind Genk last season. 

More:

Wanyama poised to collect British passport

The 28-year-old put off a proposed move to ensure he qualified for his passport.
Sports
1 month ago

Wanyama sues Menengai for breach of image rights

Says Menengai Oil Refineries used his image in a commercial advertisement without his consent.
News
2 weeks ago

Ruto's message to Origi, Wanyama after Champions League heroics

The two helped their teams produce stunning comebacks in their Champions League semis.
News
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by DAILY MAIL DailyMail Online
Football
22 August 2019 - 08:41

Most Popular

  1. Club Brugge target Tottenham outcast Victor Wanyama
    3h ago Football

  2. Barcelona furious with Dembele after missing medical
    12h ago Football

  3. Guardiola scraps warm-weather training camp to keep squad ...
    12h ago Football

  4. Defensive solidity key to K’Ogalo hopes, says Omondi
    7h ago Football

  5. Pochettino fears Eriksen will leave for nothing next summer
    12h ago Football

Latest Videos