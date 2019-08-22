Club Brugge target Tottenham outcast Wanyama as midfielder considers future

Victory Wanyama is considering a move away from Tottenham after Club Brugge offered a deal worth £13million for the midfielder.

A Serie A side have also expressed interest in the Kenya international as Brugge have still to agree the fee or personal terms for the 28-year-old.

Brugge have offered £9m plus £4m in add ons and Tottenham anticipate another similar offer from Italy.

Wanyama is eligible for his British passport this summer but is eager to leave Tottenham to kickstart his career after falling down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino following a couple of niggling knee injuries.

He started his professional career with Belgian side Beerschot but is interested by the challenge of Serie A where his brother McDonald Mariga played for Parma and Inter Milan.

Brugge are also considering Gianelli Imbula of Stoke and Leicester's Daniel Amartey.

But it is Wanyama who is the primary target and it seems he will struggle for game time this season.

With the addition of Tanguy Ndombele and midfield resources of Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, and Eric Dier, Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of options in the middle of the pitch.

Brugge have been active in the transfer market this summer and recruited former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for £6.4m.

They also signed David Okereke from La Spezia for £7.2m and are bidding to improve on their second-place finish in the league behind Genk last season.